IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorm, lightning in Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has forecasted that Telangana will witness thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls on Tuesday.

The weather department has also predicted that partly cloudy sky will be witnessed in Hyderabad. The city is also likely to experience hazy weather during the morning hours until March 18.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the temperature in Telangana was again near 41 degrees Celsius in many districts. The highest temperature, i.e., 40.9 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Nirmal district.

In Hyderabad too, the maximum temperature was over 40 degrees Celsius. In Patigadda, the temperature was the highest in the city, recording 40.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

It remains to be seen whether the IMD Hyderabad-predicted-thunderstorm will bring any relief to the residents of Telangana or not.