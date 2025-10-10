IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorms till October 13

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast thunderstorms in various districts of Telangana till Monday, October 13.

Apart from a thunderstorm, it forecast lightning, squalls, etc.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the expected weather conditions, the IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the districts in the state.

Moreover, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted scattered intense thunderstorms in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Mulugu during afternoon to night rains from Saturday.

For Hyderabad, he forecast that the city will mainly remain dry on Friday, October 10.

IMD forecasts relief from rains, thunderstorms in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast that there will be no rain or thunderstorms in the city till Monday.

However, it predicted that mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours till October 13.

In view of the expected weather conditions, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.