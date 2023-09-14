IMD Hyderabad forecasts two days of heavy rainfall in Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted rainfall in Telangana until September 15. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for the state.

For Hyderabad, the department has forecasted that all six zones – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – will witness light to moderate rains or thundershowers until September 15. Intense spells are also expected at times in the city.

Meanwhile, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted that Hyderabad is expected to experience a cloudy sky with one spell of rainfall likely towards the evening hours. He also forecasts continuous rainfall throughout the day in northern Telangana.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) report, many districts in Telangana witnessed rainfall yesterday. The highest recorded rainfall was in Vemanpally, Mancherial district. The mandal recorded 151.3 mm of rainfall.

Hyderabad also witnessed significant rainfall yesterday. In the city, Asifnagar received the highest rainfall i.e., 12.8 mm.

In view of the heavy rainfall forecast, it is crucial for residents of Telangana to plan their travel accordingly.