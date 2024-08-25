IMD Hyderabad issues thunderstorm, lightning warning

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a thunderstorm and lightning warning for various districts of Telangana.

The department has forecasted these weather conditions for today.

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert due to expected thunderstorm

Amid the anticipated thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for today.

While many Telangana districts are likely to witness thunderstorms, Hyderabad may see light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds.

Yesterday, the highest rainfall in Telangana, 75 mm, was recorded in Siddipet district. In Hyderabad, the highest rainfall of 9.8 mm was recorded in Khairatabad.

Rainfall during current monsoon

During the current Southwest monsoon, Telangana has received an average rainfall of 610.7 mm against the normal 526.3 mm, marking a 16 percent deviation.

Hyderabad has received 505.7 mm of rainfall against the normal 415.6 mm, reflecting a 22 percent deviation.

Within Hyderabad, the highest deviation was observed in Khairatabad, which received 612.4 mm of rainfall against the normal 429.3 mm, a 43 percent deviation.

The IMD Hyderabad’s rainfall prediction for today is likely to further increase the amount of rainfall received by the city and other districts of Telangana during the current Southwest monsoon.