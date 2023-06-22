IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert as rainfall expected in Telangana today

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for Telangana as the state braces for rainfall today.

The weather department also forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls across the state.

For Hyderabad, the department forecasted that all six zones of Hyderabad – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – will witness partly cloudy skies. Along with this, there is a high probability of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the city until June 25. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to be in the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature in Telangana was 43.2 degrees Celsius which was recorded in Nirmal district. In Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature was 40.3 degrees Celsius.

Though yesterday’s rainfall in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana provided must needed relief from the scorching summer heat, this year’s rainfall might not meet expectations due to the delayed arrival of monsoon and the potential formation of El Nino.