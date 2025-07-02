IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert for rain in city, parts of Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has declared a yellow alert for Hyderabad and various districts in Telangana, anticipating heavy monsoon activity in the region over the coming days.

In its seven-day weather forecast issued on Tuesday evening, the IMD forecasted light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers at many places in the state, as well as scattered heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty surface winds of up to 40 kmph in the majority of the districts.

Heavy rain warning for multiple districts

July 2 night to July 3 morning is “very likely” for heavy rainfall at isolated areas in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Khammam, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, and others.

Thunder showers with lightning and windy conditions of 30–40 kmph are also possible in all Telangana districts.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad for three days, July 4 through 6.

Also Read Hyderabad monsoon response begins as HYDRAA deploys 4100 personnel

Rain to persist till July 8

The bulletin forecasts light to moderate rains to persist until July 8, with lightning and thunderstorms probable in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Suryapet among others on several days.

The alert remains in place over the weekend, with July 6 and 7 having the same dangers of thunderstorms, heavy winds, and moderate intensity rain.

IMD Hyderabad impact assessment

IMD Hyderabad has predicted the risk level to be medium to high in some of the areas, warning against:

Waterlogging in low-lying regions

Traffic jams

Tree and electric pole collapse

Temporary power and communication cuts.

The authorities have been asked to put response teams in place and issue advisories as and when needed for public safety, traffic movement, and clearing of choked drains.

People have been advised to steer clear of seeking shelter under trees when lightning is around, tie loose items at home, and stick to warnings from local authorities. Farmers have also been requested to temporarily suspend outdoor activities in exposed areas.

IMD Hyderabad has recommended keeping a close watch on updates through the Mausam app, Meghdoot, and Damini app for lightning warnings.