IMD Hyderabad predicts thunderstorms, lightning, issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has predicted thunderstorms and lightning in the state.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert and predicted strong surface winds today.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts thundershowers in the city

For Hyderabad, the weather department has also predicted that the city will receive light rainfall or thundershowers today.

The rainfall in the city is expected to continue until August 12.

Yesterday, the highest rainfall of 43.5 mm was witnessed in Bandlaguda, Hyderabad.

Rains so far in SW monsoon

So far, during the Southwest Monsoon, Telangana has received 517.4 mm of rainfall against the normal 413.4 mm, which is a deviation of 25 percent.

However, Hyderabad received less than the normal rainfall. The city received 316.3 mm of rainfall against the normal 322 mm, which is a deviation of -2 percent.

The IMD Hyderabad’s predicted rainfall is likely to increase the overall amount of rain received by the city.