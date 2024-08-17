IMD Hyderabad predicts thunderstorms, lightning today, tomorrow

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has predicted thunderstorms and lightning today and tomorrow across almost all districts of Telangana.

For Hyderabad, it has forecasted light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers with occasional intense spells accompanied by gusty winds.

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert

The weather department has issued a yellow alert in view of the anticipated thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, and other severe weather conditions.

A similar forecast was also made by weather enthusiast T. Balaji, renowned for his accurate predictions. According to him, Hyderabad is expected to experience a thunderstorm this afternoon or night. Additionally, he has forecasted powerful thunderstorms for West and Central Telangana.

THUNDERSTORMS AGAIN AHEAD



Get ready for more T-storms today, again hot & humid followed by powerful thunderstorms in West, Central Telangana during afternoon – night. Severe storms ahead at few parts ⚠️



Hyderabad will get a thunderstorm this afternoon – night, plan accordingly — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) August 17, 2024

As these weather conditions are likely to continue until August 18, residents are advised to plan accordingly.

Rainfall hits city yesterday

Yesterday, Hyderabad received significant rainfall, with the highest recorded amount being 42.8 mm in Golkonda.

In Telangana as a whole, the highest rainfall was recorded in Karimnagar district at 172 mm.

The anticipated rainfall predicted by IMD Hyderabad is likely to further increase the total rainfall received during the current Southwest Monsoon season.