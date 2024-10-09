IMD Hyderabad warns of thunderstorms, lightning on Wednesday

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued a warning of thunderstorms and lightning on Wednesday for various districts in Telangana.

In light of the weather conditions, the department has issued a yellow alert.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorms, lightning in 11 districts

The weather department has forecasted thunderstorms and lightning in eight northern, two eastern, and one southern district of Telangana.

These districts are Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, B. Kothagudem, Khammam, and Nagarkurnool.

Although the IMD has not issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad, the city is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers until October 12.

Harsh winter season expected

Earlier, the IMD warned of a harsh winter season this year due to the expected La Nina conditions by October-November.

Last year too, Hyderabad witnessed thunderstorms during the monsoon. In the winter season, the minimum temperature in the city dropped to single digits. Fog alerts were also issued, as residents experienced visibility issues, especially in the mornings.

What are El Nino and La Nina?

El Niño is a climate pattern that causes the abnormal warming of surface water in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, leading to a rise in sea surface temperatures by as much as 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal. This phenomenon has a profound impact on weather patterns worldwide.

In the case of La Niña, there is a buildup of cooler-than-normal waters in the tropical Pacific Ocean.

As the IMD has forecasted La Niña conditions by October-November, Hyderabad is likely to experience a harsh winter season this year.