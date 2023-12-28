IMD issues fog alert as visibility may dip in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert as fog may hinder visibility in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana on Friday.

The city has been experiencing fog for the past few days. Recently, Hyderabad airport diverted a dozen flights due to prevailing weather conditions.

Why is Hyderabad witnessing foggy weather?

Fog, a visible aerosol consisting of water droplets, can be considered a low-lying cloud. It forms when water vapor condenses into tiny droplets suspended in the air, typically due to a drop in temperature and weak sunlight.

Yesterday, the temperature in Hyderabad dropped to as low as 15.3 degrees Celsius at Maredpally. Many areas in the city recorded minimum temperatures below 17 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad typically experiences dense fog during the winter season.

IMD Hyderabad issues fog alert for Telangana districts

IMD Hyderabad has issued a fog alert for other districts of Telangana as well. According to the weather department, Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Medak, Rangareddy, Malkajgiri, Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, and Kothagudem are likely to witness dense fog on December 29.

As IMD issued a fog alert for Hyderabad and other Telangana districts, commuters are likely to face visibility challenges on Friday.

In view of the expected foggy weather in Telangana tomorrow, it is essential to take precautionary measures while driving amid dense fog. Here are some tips:

Drive slowly.

Shift to fog lights and low beams.

Take a known route.

Maintain a safe distance to prevent accidents by stopping instantly.

Despite these tips, the risk of accidents cannot be ruled out in foggy weather. It is advisable to avoid traveling in such conditions whenever possible.