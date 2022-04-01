IMD issues four-day heatwave warning across Telangana

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 1st April 2022 12:36 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a four-day heatwave warning across the state of Telangana.

Areas most likely to experience heatwave include Adilabad, Jagtial, Hanamkonda, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kumaram Bheem, Hyderabad, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Rangareddy, Nirmal, and Bhadradri Kothagudem for four days beginning from Friday.

Most districts in Telangana have recorded temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius in 2022. On April 2, Adilabad recorded a temperature of 41.8 degrees. Mercury levels reached above 40 degrees Celsius in the districts of Nizamabad and Ramagundam.

On the same day, Hyderabad recorded a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, which is expected to hit 40 degrees in the next two days. According to the findings of the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Asifnagar recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

In contrast, the IMD also forecasts partly cloudy weather over the next six days, along with thunder and lightning in the state.

