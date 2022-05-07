IMD issues orange alert as temperature in Hyderabad may touch 45 degrees Celsius

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for May 8 and 9 as the maximum temperature in Hyderabad may rise to 45 degrees Celsius in the next two days.

As per the prediction by IMD, the maximum temperature in the city is likely to be in the range of 41-45 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday.

The department has also issued a yellow alert for Tuesday and Wednesday as the temperature in the city during the two days is likely to be in the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius.

However, IMD also predicted that the city will receive light to moderate rainfall on May 8 and 9.

Earlier, the rainfall in Hyderabad had brought much-needed relief to the residents from the scorching heat in the city. However, the relief did not last long as the temperature began to rise again.

IMD warns of another spell of heatwave

On Thursday, IMD warned of another spell of a heatwave across Rajasthan, south Haryana, Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha.

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for a heatwave spell beginning May 9.

The IMD has said a fresh heatwave spell will start on Monday, and the mercury may touch the 44-degree Celsius mark on Tuesday.