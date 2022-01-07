IMD issues red alert for Kashmir, heavy to very heavy snowfall likely

Srinagar: Changing its alert from “orange” to “red”, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday evening forecast heavy to very heavy snowfall in J&K with possibility of avalanches in vulnerable areas.

A statement issued by the IMD office said: “Weather warming for J&K for January 7: Currently it is snowing at most places of Kashmir and hilly areas of Jammu and rain at a few places of Jammu region.

“Forecast: Expect further increase in rain/snow intensity as the day progresses with main intensity of heavy to very heavy rain/Snow during 7th (night) and 8th.

“Gradual improvement from 9th morning onwards in J&K.”

It also warned that the present weather may affect surface transport on January 7 and 8 and air transportation on 8th.”

The IMD also warned of avalanche/landslide in vulnerable spots.

“People are once again requested NOT to venture in avalanche-prone areas (Our data shows that most avalanches triggered during intense heavy snowfall). Follow traffic advisory seriously. Maintain proper ventilation of your rooms.”

Reports from hill stations of Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg said heavy snowfall has already started there while moderate snowfall has started in Srinagar city.