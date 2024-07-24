IMDb lists 2024’s most popular and anticipated Indian movies

Mumbai: Despite the unpredictable nature of the box office in 2024, Indian cinema has seen a surge of commercial hits. Among them, “Kalki 2898-AD” stands out as the most popular Indian movie of the year so far. The futuristic epic has captivated audiences with its unique storyline and stunning visuals, setting a high bar for the industry.

As the year progresses, the excitement is building for “Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2,” scheduled for release on December 6. The sequel has generated significant buzz, with IMDb data showing it as the most anticipated Indian movie for the remainder of the year.

IMDb, a leading global database for movies, TV shows, and celebrities, has provided a comprehensive look at the year’s cinematic landscape, highlighting both the most popular and eagerly awaited films.

Top Movies of 2024 So Far

The list of the most popular Indian movies of 2024, as determined by IMDb page views, includes:

1. Kalki 2898 – AD

2. Manjummel Boys

3. Fighter

4. Hanu Man

5. Shaitaan

6. Laapataa Ladies

7. Article 370

8. Premalu

9. Aavesham

10. Munjya

— IMDb India (@IMDb_in) July 23, 2024

Anticipation Builds for Upcoming Releases

The excitement continues as fans eagerly await the release of several highly anticipated movies for the rest of the year. Alongside “Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2,” other major titles include “Devara Part 1,” “Welcome to the Jungle,” “The Greatest of All Time,” “Kanguva,” “Singham Again,” “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” “Thangalaan,” “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha,” and “Stree 2.”

These films, spanning various genres and languages, reflect the vibrant and evolving landscape of Indian cinema. As 2024 progresses, it promises to be a memorable year for both filmmakers and audiences, with a slate of movies that continue to push boundaries and captivate viewers worldwide.