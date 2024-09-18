Immersion of Ganesh idols continues in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The immersion of Lord Ganesh idols in water bodies, following the conclusion of nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, continued on Wednesday morning in Hyderabad.

The Ganesh idols in different forms and sizes were reaching the Hussain Sagar lake and other water bodies in the city as the immersion process spilled onto the second day.

It is expected to conclude by Wednesday afternoon.

According to official sources, 1,05,707 idols were immersed in lakes and different types of ponds, including those set up for immersion by authorities, in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits on Tuesday night.

The GHMC personnel carried out cleaning and other sanitation works as the ‘visarjan’ of Vinayaka idols was underway.

The Telangana capital was in the grip of a festive fervour as organisers of Ganesh pandals hit the streets since Tuesday morning for the immersion of the idols dancing to religious songs and drum beats.

The Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city witnessed thousands of footfalls as vehicles carrying the idols queued up for immersion.

The 70 ft-tall Ganesh idol of the famous pandal at Khairatabad here, a major attraction during the festival in the Telangana capital, was immersed in the Hussain Sagar on Tuesday afternoon after the giant reached the lake in a ‘Shobha Yatra’.

The auction of the laddus offered as ‘prasadam’ in the pandals was another attraction during the festivities. Procuring the laddu in the auction is believed to bring prosperity to the successful bidder.

About 20,000 police personnel were involved in bandobust duty in Hyderabad.

As many as 468 cranes were used for the immersion of the idols.