Impact of Omicron: Shoppers stay away from shopping malls in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In view of the spike in coronavirus across the country, its impact is clearly visible in the shopping malls. Owners of the shops at malls say that during the last 3 to 4 days a 25% decrease has been recorded in the number of shoppers.

The shop owners are predicting a further decrease in sales in the coming weeks. More than 95% of the Mall staff is vaccinated but still the shoppers are not coming to the malls due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad other cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Kolkata too have recorded a decrease in visitors to the malls by 20 to 25%. The shoppers who used to visit malls in addition to shopping for entertainment and other purposes have lost interest.

The night curfew and other restrictions have further dampened the spirit of shoppers to the malls and they considered staying away as a safe bet.

Officials of the shopping malls say that the situation may improve within the next few weeks. However the likely drop in sales during the last week of January is leading to despair among the traders.

The number of shoppers was normal till the first week of January but by the end of the week, there was a sudden drop which is likely to continue for the next week.