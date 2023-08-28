Implement SC, ST declaration in Congress-ruled states first: BRS to Kharge

Hyderabad: Ridiculing the SC and ST declaration announced by the Congress party at the public meeting in Chevella, Bharat Rashtra Samithi senior leader Dasoju Sravan asked the party leadership to first implement the same in the Congress-ruled states.

Dasoju questioned the sincerity of the Congress party in releasing the declaration by taking a jibe at AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

He said that Kharge did not have adequate information about the measures taken by the chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the empowerment and development of SC and ST communities in Telangana.

In a statement, Dasoju highlighted a significant example within Congress MLA D Seethakka’s family, whose parents received land pattas for their Podu lands from the Telangana government.

He pointed out that this contradicts the Congress party’s assertions regarding land distribution.

Furthermore, the BRS leader underscored the extensive distribution of Podu lands by the BRS government in the state.

“Congress is trying to take SC, ST communities for a ride by making promises which the party is unable to implement in any of the states under its rule,” said Sravan.

The BRS leader also slammed Kharge and the Congress central leadership, explaining the efforts and policies of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to uplift Dalits and tribals in Telangana.

“My letter will expose any attempts by the Congress, particularly Revanth Reddy, to mislead and manipulate the people of Telangana on the issue of SC and ST welfare,” he added.

Reacting to the declaration, Telangana finance and health minister T Harish Rao, on Sunday, suggested that Kharge implement the declaration in Karnataka first, where the party had won the election recently.

“As they say tongue has no bones and is capable of bending any side, the Congress and BJP leaders make unimplementable promises in Telangana,” added Harish Rao.

Furthermore, the minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod blamed Congress for the backwardness of SC and ST communities even 75 years after Independence.

“The state Assembly had adopted a resolution requesting the Centre to enhance the ST reservation in Telangana in proportion to its population but neither BJP nor Congress were supporting it in Parliament,” she said.