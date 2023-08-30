Impressive results emerge from Urdu teaching initiative of Abid Ali Khan Educational Trust

Hyderabad:

Main to paida huee Bharat mein mohabbat ke liye

Sab ba-ratte hain magar apni zaroorat ke liye

Jab bhi aata hai election tho maiN yaad aati huN

Warna phir sab ke damagon se nikal jaati huN

Aye watan meri tabaahi ki katha bhi sun ley

Ek majboor se thoda sa gila bhi sun ley

That is a takeoff on Allama Iqbal’s ‘Shikwa’ by Talib Khundmiri, Hyderabad’s best-known poet, to illustrate the pathetic condition of Urdu. A dying language, on the wane, bleak future – the list of doomsday predictions is endless. Equally long is the line-up of lip-sympathisers and chest beaters – ever ready to champion the cause of Urdu.

Over the years Hyderabad has witnessed any number of movements and agitations to secure Urdu its due, the objectives always tainted by political expediency. But now the city is seeing a selfless and constructive programme to protect and propagate the language. Of late a silent but concerted effort is underway to swell the ranks of Urdu readers. From just 10 Urdu teaching centers in 1994 to 800 in 2023, the transformation reflects a monumental shift driven by dedicated efforts. It also underscores a remarkable evolution in Urdu teaching accessibility and outreach. Now Urdu is being taught to whosoever is interested. No age restrictions, no fee and no ulterior motives. The singular aim is to increase the abiding interest in Urdu.

This trail blazing work is taken up not by the Urdu Academy, any voluntary organisation or any educational institution. It is the country’s premier Urdu newspaper and Hyderabad’s popular daily, Siasat, which is spreading Urdu literacy. Many believe Siasat has a vested interest in imparting Urdu learning as it wants to protect is future readership.

“It is not to safeguard our readership but to teach Urdu as a mother tongue to Muslims and also to those interested in it that we have taken up this task,” is the oft repeated remarks made by the late Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor, Siasat.

The Abid Ali Khan Educational Trust, which is spearheading the programme, has taught Urdu to more than 10 lakh persons till date, says Siasat News Editor, Amer Ali Khan.

It was after the death of Abid Ali Khan, founder –editor of Siasat, that his family decided to launch a social service activity to perpetuate his name. An Educational Trust was formed in 1993 befitting the stature of the veteran editor who created and nurtured many institutions during his lifetime. The Siasat family was concerned that Urdu, a language with rich history, was slowly fading away due to overwhelming influence of modernity. They recognised the urgency to pass on this cultural gem to the generation next. Their efforts have paid off. Siasat has succeeded in rekindling a sense of pride among people about their heritage.

Initially the idea of imparting Urdu did not find many takers in the Siasat office itself. After giving an advertisment asking those interested in Urdu’s promotion to come, the management arranged about two dozen chairs in a hall. But the response took everyone by surprise. People came in droves and wanted to know what scheme was being launched. They were not prepared to listen to speeches but wanted action. That showed the innate desire of people to learn Urdu.

Of course, Siasat was ready with its plans. Departing from the conventional method of teaching, the phonetic system was adopted for faster learning. The Urdu primer, developed with the help of Raziur Rahman of Dawn Education Society, proved very effective. Each word in the book is spelled in Telugu, English and Hindi language – making it easier for learners.

The Trust teamed up with private schools in the city and supplied the reading materials, including Urdu primers, pencils, rubbers, notebooks and black boards. A token amount towards conveyance of teachers was also given. The tie up with Siasat proved very beneficial to schools as they got lot of free publicity. The number of students on their rolls increased substantially.

To start with 10 centres were set up in the summer of 1994 and within a few days another 35 were opened to cope up with the demand. That year 4,947 students, including 556 women and some street children, passed out the Urdu Dani examination. Next year along with Urdu Dani, examination was held to the next course – Zaban Dani. A total of 15,366 students passed out. Later another advanced course, Insha, was added. The good response from districts forced the Trust to open 44 centres in the then combined State of Andhra Pradesh.

The course material prepared by the Trust received so much appreciation that the Delhi Urdu Academy copied it. In Bombay, cine star, Dilip Kumar, opened an Urdu school in Dharavi slum. NRIs also evinced interest and soon Urdu learning centres were set up in Dubai, Kuwait, Jeddah, Riyadh, London and Chicago. Today the Trust has its teaching centres all over the country. This year 87,000 candidates appeared for the Urdu exam conducted by the Trust at 479 centres in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra. In the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad alone 340 exam centres were set up. Many of those who took the exam were from English medium schools.

It is not just neo-literates, but also University professors, doctors, professionals, housewives, who are learning Urdu. There is definitely an awakening among Muslims to learn their mother tongue as much of the Islamic literature is available in Urdu language. Among non-Muslims, the desire to learn Urdu is driven by the flavour of its poetry.

Zaheeruddin, who personally looked after the Trust activities, had no doubt that the future of Urdu is bright and that it is going to survive.

In teaching it is the method and not the content that is important – the drawing out, not the pumping in. This perhaps is the reason behind the runaway success of the Urdu teaching programme launched by the Trust.