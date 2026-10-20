Imran Abbas quits showbiz? Actor breaks silence on viral reports

Hyderabad: Has Imran Abbas decided to walk away from showbiz? Reports claiming that the Pakistani actor had quit the entertainment industry sparked speculation on social media. However, Abbas has dismissed the claims, saying his words were twisted.

In an Instagram statement, the actor addressed the rumours with a light-hearted opening: “Just heard from the social media that I have quit showbiz.”

He then clarified that the news circulating about his departure was untrue and explained the reason behind his decision to turn down several projects.

Why has Imran Abbas turned down offers?

According to Abbas, he has spent the past two years focusing more on his business and charitable commitments. During this period, he declined numerous television and film offers, including some backed by government film funds.

The actor explained that these choices reflected his changing priorities and did not signal an exit from the entertainment industry.

“This has been a conscious decision based on my priorities, not a departure from the industry,” he wrote.

Still open to television and films

Abbas also made it clear that he intends to continue acting when the right opportunity comes his way.

“My association with showbiz remains, but my priorities have evolved,” he stated.

He added that he would continue working in television and cinema when a project offered the substance, purpose and creative depth he believed in.

For fans wondering whether they will see him on screen again, his message leaves the door firmly open. His next acting project will depend on finding a story that matches those priorities.