Imran admits to offering army chief extension to save government

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted that he had offered an extension to the tenure of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa when the then opposition was “conspiring” to topple his government.

“I repeatedly warned Gen Bajwa that if this no-confidence motion succeeds it will have a direct impact on the economy and no one would be able to control it as the economy will go into a tailspin,” The Express Tribune quoted Khan as saying in an interview with a local TV channel on Thursday.

The PTI Chairman said he told the army chief that if the then opposition was offering him an extension then he could do the same.

His statement came after DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Najum revealed at the unprecedented press conference that the army chief was offered an indefinite extension for his tenure in front of him earlier in March this year.

In the same interview, Khan also asked the top leaders “as to why did they hold a press conference to discuss political matters if they were “political”.

Commenting on PTI leader Faisal Vawda’s press conference, the former premier expressed regret saying he was not expecting such statements which left his part leaders bewildered and shocked.

In Wednesday, Vawda appeared on state-owned broadcaster PTV and placed himself at the forefront and “tried to damage” the party’s upcoming long march to Islamabad and denounced his claims that the protests would witness “bloodshed”.

He claimed that the establishment had no role in the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, adding that the name of the conspirators would be revealed soon.

He said that the killing of the senior journalist was not an accident and his murder was planned in Pakistan.

“I’ve made a video and named people… If I’m killed the personalities involved will also be killed in three to five hours.”