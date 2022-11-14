Imran calls out Shehbaz for consulting ‘fugitive’ on Army chief’s appointment

Lahore: PTI chief Imran Khan on Monday called out Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for consulting PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif regarding the appointment of the new Army chief, according to a media reported.

“How can the PM consult a ‘fugitive’ [Nawaz Sharif] on a chief of army staff’s appointment,” Khan asked, referring to Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to London last week, The News reported.

“It is impossible to imagine that a convicted and fugitive person will now take important decisions in Pakistan,” he said.

The former premier added that they are only thinking about protecting their wealth, questioning whether they should “be trusted with the important decisions of the country?”

Addressing the long march participants via video link, Khan reiterated that despite being in power in Punjab and being the former Prime Minister of the country, he could not register an FIR of the attack on in Wazirabad, The News reported.

“Despite my constitutional right, I was unable to register the FIR,” he said.

He revealed that PTI has approached the Supreme Court, adding that he is “hopeful that the honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan [Umar Ata Bandial] will look into this matter.”

Khan also said that he knows who were involved in his murder conspiracy.

“They [authorities concerned] listened to the powerful fractions and did not register the FIR despite me being a prominent leader. Now think how do they treat the common man,” he asked, The News reported.