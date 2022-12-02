Imran directs PTI leaders not to criticise new COAS, army

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his PTI leaders and social media team to ensure that there is no criticism of the army and the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

According to a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) source, Khan in a WhatsApp group of party leaders and social media managers said: “Please ensure there is no criticism of the new Chief and Army Staff,” The News reported.

This direction of Imran Khan is a clear sign of the party’s effort to rebuild troubled relationships with the military establishment.

The PTI source said that following the appointment of Gen Munir as army chief, Khan also does not want any reflection of

what had happened between the two during his prime ministership, The News reported.

When approached, PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry did not confirm or deny Khan’s latest direction to his leaders and social media team but said that the party’s policy was not to have a confrontation with the institution.

On Wednesday, Khan in a tweet congratulated General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as new CJCSC and Gen Munir as the COAS.

“The new military leadership will work to end prevailing trust deficit that has built up in the last 8 months between the nation and the state. Strength of the State is derived of its people.”

According to sources, Khan initially had reservations about the appointment of Gen Munir as the army chief but later he changed his policy and said that he would have no objection no matter who was made the COAS.

During his premiership, Khan had prematurely removed Munir as DG ISI when the latter reportedly had informed the former about alleged corrupt practices of some people close to Khan, The News reported.