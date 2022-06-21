Imran fraudulently acquired ‘objectionable videos’ for blackmail

Islamabad: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that “strict action” should be taken against former Prime Minister Imran Khan for “blackmailing” ex-NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal through objectionable videos, media reports said.

In response to PTI’s criticism over amendments to NAB law, the ruling party leader said those who were raising hue and cry over the changes in the accountability laws targeted their political opponents by blackmailing the former NAB chief, Express Tribune.

“He [Imran Khan] tricked Tayyaba and kept her at the Prime Minister’s House for weeks. Took videos of NAB chairman from her and then blackmailed him through these videos to get verdicts of their choice,” Nawaz wrote on her official Twitter handle on Tuesday, Express Tribune reported.

In May 2019, the audio and video clips relating to the alleged conduct of then NAB chairman with regard to a woman identified as Tayyaba Khatun facing investigation by NAB authorities had taken the politico-media by storm.

The anti-graft watchdog had rebutted the allegations.

Tayyaba had lodged a complaint with the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) alleging that the then “NAB chairman is harassing me [and] my family. He is making fake cases against me and my husband just because I didn’t make any relation wid [with] him. NAB is threatening me. I am a law student. How he disrespect a woman like this. He is a morally ill person. I have all vdos [videos] and audio recordings against him; I am attaching some screenshots of videos”.