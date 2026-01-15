Imran Khan returns on screen after ‘quitting’ acting, film deets

Mumbai: Bollywood’s much-loved ‘chocolate boy’ Imran Khan is finally making his long-awaited comeback after nearly 11 years. Best known for his charming roles in romantic films like Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys and Break Ke Baad, Imran’s return has left fans pleasantly surprised.

However, this comeback does not come with a full-fledged film announcement but through a special cameo in the upcoming Bollywood film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. Fans were thrilled to spot Imran at the film’s premiere, where he arrived with his girlfriend Lekha Washington. The couple made a classy appearance and instantly grabbed attention.

Imran plays a cameo in the film, which is directed by Vir Das and produced by his uncle, Aamir Khan. Speaking to NDTV, the actor revealed that the reason for joining the project was simple “FOMO”, or the fear of missing out. He shared that once he learned about Aamir Khan’s involvement and heard shooting anecdotes from his friend Mithila Palkar, he immediately wanted to be part of the project.

The actor added that he personally messaged Vir Das and joined the film without much deliberation. Interestingly, his cameo was meant to be kept a complete secret. Imran had shot his portions in early 2024 to ensure the audience would be surprised while watching the film.

When Imran Khan decided to quit acting

Imran had stepped away from acting in 2015 following the commercial failure of Katti Batti and had earlier announced his decision to quit acting.

Apart from this cameo, Imran also has an upcoming Netflix romantic drama titled Adhure Hum Adhure Tum. Directed by Break Ke Baad filmmaker Danish Aslam, the film stars Bhumi Pednekar opposite Imran, with Gurfateh Pirzada also featuring in a key role.

On the other hand, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is a spy-comedy that sees Vir Das playing a British-Indian man mistakenly identified as a spy. The film also stars Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar, Sharib Hashmi and Srishti Tawade, with a special appearance by Aamir Khan. The film is set to release on January 16.