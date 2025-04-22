Mumbai: Bollywood’s beloved ‘chocolate boy’ Imran Khan is finally making his much-awaited comeback after a decade-long hiatus. Best known for his charming roles in rom-coms like Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, and Break Ke Baad, Imran is set to return to acting with an upcoming Netflix romantic drama titled Adhure Hum Adhure Tum.

The actor, who had stepped away from the spotlight in 2015 after the commercial failure of Katti Batti, had previously announced that he was quitting acting, a decision that left fans heartbroken. Over the years, there were reports of him considering a behind-the-camera role. However, in a surprising turn of events, Imran has now decided to step back into the limelight, both as an actor and co-producer.

Imran Khan’s upcoming Bollywood film

Directed by Break Ke Baad filmmaker Danish Aslam, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum is a romantic dramedy starring Bhumi Pednekar opposite Imran, with Class actor Gurfateh Pirzada also joining the cast. The film, which is being co-produced by Imran, Danish Aslam, and a mutual friend, marks Imran’s first venture into the streaming world.

Film journalist Rahul Raut confirmed the news by sharing a photo of the clapboard on social media with the caption:

“#ImranKhan RETURNS TO MOVIES AFTER A DECADE as he officially begins shooting for his COMEBACK FILM today in Mumbai… #BhumiPednekar and @gurfatehpirzada also star in this dysfunctional romantic dramedy… #BreakKeBaad director Danish Aslam helms this @NetflixIndia film!”

The movie is being produced in collaboration with Open Air Films, known for projects like Leila and Cobalt Blue, according to Filmfare. Shooting began recently in Mumbai and is expected to wrap up by July 2025. If all goes as scheduled, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum will premiere on Netflix India in early 2026.

Fans are already buzzing with excitement as Imran prepares to light up the screen once again.