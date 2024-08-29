Imran Khan should fight elections in jail: Minister

Lahore: The Information Minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province Azma Zahid Bukhari took a dig at jailed former prime minister Imran Khan over his decision to contest the elections for the Chancellor of the University of Oxford, a media report said on Thursday.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said that Khan should instead contest elections in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail where the 71-year-old leader has been lodged for more than a year, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

In a statement, Bukhari said that the Western media, once praised by Khan for its values, now labels the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder as a “disgrace” due to ongoing corruption allegations.

The minister further said that Transparency International’s reports during the former cricketer-turned-politician’s tenure pointed to a rise in Pakistan’s corruption index.

Bukhari accused Khan and his wife of exploiting their positions as Prime Minister and First Lady, respectively, for personal gain, alleging that they kept valuable gifts from the Toshakhana and concealed millions of pounds.

She also expressed disbelief that someone facing serious charges related to the May 9 riots, corrupt practices, and violations of the Official Secrets Act would seek to run for Oxford University’s Chancellor position, the newspaper reported.

Bukhari also criticised Khan’s fluctuating rhetoric, and remarked that true leaders do not change their narratives weekly, likening such behaviour to that of a “fraudster rather than a leader”.

Khan studied philosophy, politics and economics (PPE) at the world-famous university’s Keble College from 1972 to 1975 and also captained the university cricket team.

Now, he is reportedly among several candidates vying to replace 80-year-old Lord Chris Patten – who retired from the titular post at the end of July.

More than 250,000 Oxford alumni will vote in an online ballot later this year. The successful candidate will serve a 10-year term supporting Professor Irene Tracey, the current Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Khan was arrested on August 5 last year after his conviction in the first Toshakhana corruption case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Since then, he has been kept in jail in various cases.

Though the former-cricketer-turned-politician had secured bail or his conviction was set aside, he has not been released.