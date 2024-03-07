Imran Khan speaks out on divorce, talks about his relationship

Mumbai: In the latest turn of events, well-known Bollywood actor Imran Khan has finally come out and admitted to the end of his marriage with Avantika Malik. The pair, who had been together for several years now, decided to break up at the end of February 2019. But he did not stop there since he has also opened up about his new relationship with Lekha Washington, dispelling rumors and addressing media speculation.

Imran Khan’s Divorce Confession

In an exclusive interview with Vogue India, Imran Khan shared insights into his personal life. Known for guarding his privacy, the actor decided to set the record straight. He acknowledged that it’s often easier for people to speak about him when he’s absent. So, he chose to break his silence and reveal the truth.

Still from movie

“I’ve been out of the room for a very long time. In my absence, it has been easy to speak about me.” Imran said. “The speculation that I’m romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I’m divorced and have been separated since February 2019.”

Lekha Washington: The New Love

Imran Khan introduced his rumored girlfriend, Lekha Washington, to his family during the wedding of Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, with Nupur Shikhare. Their public appearances had sparked curiosity, but now the actor has confirmed their romantic involvement.

The ‘Homewrecker’ Label

Imran addressed the allegations surrounding Lekha, rejecting the notion that she was a ‘homewrecker.’ He expressed frustration over these accusations, emphasizing that his relationship with Lekha developed during the lockdown—nearly a year after his separation from Avantika. He firmly stated that Lekha’s former partner was not her husband, as widely reported.