Mumbai: Actor Imran Khan was preparing to return to Bollywood with a full-fledged leading role after nearly 11 years away from the big screen. However, now a notice asking him to leave India by October 28 has raised questions about his future in the country and whether the development could affect his much-awaited comeback.

The actor, best known for films such as Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys and Delhi Belly, has gradually returned to the public eye after years away from the limelight. He made a brief appearance in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos earlier this year and was gearing up for his next film with filmmaker Danish Aslam.

With the notice arriving at a crucial point in his career, questions remain about whether Imran’s return to acting could face fresh hurdles or whether he will be able to move ahead with his upcoming projects as planned.

Will Imran Khan’s Bollywood comeback face a setback?

Imran’s upcoming film with Danish Aslam, who directed him in Break Ke Baad (2010), is among the projects generating interest around his return to acting. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada and is expected to stream on Netflix.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, the actor confirmed that filming had been completed and the movie was in post-production, with the streaming platform yet to decide on a release date.

“The shoot is complete, and it’s in post-production. We are looking at releasing it once the streaming platform decides on the date,” he had said.

Imran had also offered a glimpse into the film’s tone, explaining how his life experiences had shaped his reunion with Danish Aslam.

“The movie is just like what the team of Break Ke Baad would be doing 15 years later in life. It’s a natural progression. Danish and I now have a collective life experience. He’s been married, and I’ve been through a divorce,” the actor had shared.

While the film’s release timeline remains dependent on the streaming platform, the notice has raised questions about whether Imran will be able to attend promotional events, meetings or other professional commitments in India if he is required to leave the country.

At present, there is no confirmed information indicating that the notice has led to the cancellation or postponement of his upcoming film. Meanwhile, Imran Khan is set to move the Bombay High Court challenging the notice.

Actor’s return after an 11-year break

Imran made his debut as a lead actor with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na in 2008. The romantic comedy, backed by his maternal uncle Aamir Khan, became a major milestone in his career and established him as a popular face among young audiences.

He went on to star in films such as I Hate Luv Storys (2010), Delhi Belly (2011), Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011), Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013).

However, after a series of releases, his career gradually slowed down. His last theatrical release before his extended break was Katti Batti (2015), in which he starred opposite Kangana Ranaut.

Although Imran stayed away from films for several years, he later spoke about using the period to navigate personal changes and focus on himself, including his divorce from Avantika Malik.

Earlier this year, he made a brief return to the big screen with a special appearance in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, starring Vir Das and backed by Aamir Khan Productions. The cameo renewed interest in the actor and his plans to return to acting.

Could the notice affect Imran Khan’s career in India?

A prolonged absence from Bollywood can make a comeback challenging, particularly when an actor is attempting to reconnect with audiences and rebuild professional momentum. With his upcoming film already in post-production, his future commitments could involve promotional appearances, industry meetings and other activities in India.

If the notice affects his ability to remain in the country, these commitments could require adjustments. However, it would be premature to conclude that his acting career is over or that his upcoming film will be affected.

The next developments in the matter, along with the film’s release plans, will determine whether the notice creates a temporary hurdle or has a wider impact on his return to the industry.

Why has Imran Khan been asked to leave India?

The notice follows Imran’s participation in a protest held at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidaan on October 10, which called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. According to reports, Mumbai Police detained the actor during the protest.

Bollywood actor Imran Khan during CJP protest

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya subsequently filed a complaint alleging that Imran had violated the Foreigners Act by participating in the demonstration. The complaint was forwarded to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Imran is a US citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder. The FRRO subsequently issued a notice asking him to leave India by October 28 over his alleged violation of the Foreigners Act.

The development has brought renewed attention to the actor just as he was preparing for his return to Bollywood. Whether it will affect his upcoming projects remains to be seen.