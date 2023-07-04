Imran Khan’s party leadership prepares ‘peaceful’ protests in case he is arrested

A top Pakistani court on Tuesday overturned the ruling of a sessions court and declared the Toshakhana corruption case against Khan inadmissible.

4th July 2023
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Lahore: Pakistan’s former premier Imran Khan’s party is devising a “peaceful” protest strategy in case he is arrested in the next two weeks, a media report said on Tuesday.

The 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief claims to have information about his possible arrest within the next two weeks, The News International newspaper said, citing sources.

The PTI party has devised a strategy for the protest to follow Khan’s potential arrest, which will be “really peaceful” and no one would go near any cantonment or military area, the report said.

Widespread violence erupted on May 9 in Pakistan following the former premier’s last arrest by paramilitary personnel inside the Islamabad High Court.

Over 20 military installations and state buildings, including military headquarters in Rawalpindi, were damaged or torched in the violent protests that followed Khan’s arrest.

The party sources said PTI leaders, most of whom are still hiding to avert arrest, have been directed to participate in the protest in a manner that avoids arrest.

“It will be a protest without arrest,” the report quoted a source as saying.

No individual will be given the leadership role in the case of Khan’s arrest, the source said, adding that a new core committee would run the party.

The protest pattern and style have been kept confidential to ensure it becomes successful and is not thwarted by the government, the PTI sources said.

“It is, however, assured that it will be really peaceful,” the report quoted the source as saying.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 4th July 2023 9:56 pm IST
