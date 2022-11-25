Imran Khwaja reappointed as ICC Deputy Chair

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th November 2022 8:47 pm IST
Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has re-appointed Imran Khwaja as Deputy Chair for a two-year term, the world cricket governing body said on Friday.

Khwaja currently holds an Associate Member Director position on the Board, having been re-elected at the ICC Annual Conference in July 2022. He was first elected to the ICC Board in 2008 and has served as Deputy Chair since 2017.

Earlier on November 12, New Zealand’s Greg Barclay was also unanimously re-elected as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second two-year term.

Barclay was unopposed following the withdrawal of Tavengwa Mukuhlani from the process, and the ICC Board reaffirmed its full support of him to continue as Chair for a further two years.

