Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is currently enjoying praise for his latest film Main Vaapas Aaunga, which has been receiving positive reviews from audiences for its emotional portrayal of partition without promoting hatred or division. However, amid the film’s success, the director has now sparked a discussion on personal freedom, social norms and religious practices after sharing his views on burqa and pardah during a recent interview.

Speaking to YouTuber Samdish Bhatia on ‘Unfiltered by Samdish’, Imtiaz Ali expressed his discomfort with people feeling comfortable within what he described as restrictive social practices.

What did Imtiaz Ali say?

During the conversation, the filmmaker said, “I don’t like when someone says ‘I am comfortable in my Burqa. I am comfortable in my parda’. It’s a degenerated society, if you feel like this, it’s not okay.”

His remarks quickly went viral on social media sparking discussions among netizens.

As the discussion continued, Samdish pointed out that it can be difficult for individuals to question practices that have become normalised within their communities.

Responding to this, Imtiaz clarified that he was not targeting any particular religion or community. Instead, he said he was advocating for moderation and tolerance in society.

“I am not questioning anybody. All I am asking for is basic tolerance and be moderate. You agree to something I don’t, and we should be able to live with that,” he said.

According to the filmmaker, society should allow room for differing opinions while encouraging people to think beyond traditions that may limit individual freedom.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Continues To Receive Praise

The discussion comes at a time when Imtiaz Ali is in the spotlight for Main Vaapas Aaunga, which was released on June 12, 2026.

The film stars Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles and has generated significant buzz among audiences and critics alike. Many viewers have praised the film for its emotional storytelling, nuanced treatment of Partition and strong performances.

What do you think about Imtiaz Ali’s views on burqa and parda? Let us know in the comments below.