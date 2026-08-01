In 25 mins, Hyderabad Metro saves lives with Green Corridor

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro has helped save a life again by facilitating the transportation of a donor heart and lungs from CARE Hospitals, Gachibowli, to KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad.

The 14-kilometre transit from Raidurg Metro Station to Rasoolpura Metro Station was covered in 25 minutes, through close coordination between Hyderabad Metro Rail, healthcare professionals and hospital authorities, Hyderabad Metro stated in a post on X.

Hyderabad Metro Enables Priority Medical Transit for Time-Critical Heart and Lung Transportation



Hyderabad Metro Rail facilitated a Priority Medical Transit to support the time-sensitive transportation of donor heart and lungs from CARE Hospitals, Gachibowli, to KIMS Hospitals,… pic.twitter.com/ls9dXkXXuH — Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd. (@HMRLHydmetro) August 1, 2026

Also Read Hyderabad metro transports organs in 43 minutes saving 2 lives

Last year in September, a pair of lungs and a heart were transported from Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, to Yashoda Hospitals in Madhapur in just 43 minutes.

Before that, a live heart was transported from LB Nagar’s Kamineni Hospitals to KIMS Hospital in Rasoolpura in March, covering 13 km in 12 minutes.

Another live heart was transported from LB Nagar’s Kamineni Hospital to Gleneagles Global Hospital at Lakdikapul in January, covering 13 km in just 13 minutes.