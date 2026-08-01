In 25 mins, Hyderabad Metro saves lives with Green Corridor

The 14-kilometre transit from Raidurg Metro Station to Rasoolpura Metro Station was covered in 25 minutes.

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People at Hyderabad metro station with luggage and bags, busy transit scene.
Hyderabad metro saves lives again with 25-minute organ run

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro has helped save a life again by facilitating the transportation of a donor heart and lungs from CARE Hospitals, Gachibowli, to KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad.

The 14-kilometre transit from Raidurg Metro Station to Rasoolpura Metro Station was covered in 25 minutes, through close coordination between Hyderabad Metro Rail, healthcare professionals and hospital authorities, Hyderabad Metro stated in a post on X.

Last year in September, a pair of lungs and a heart were transported from Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, to Yashoda Hospitals in Madhapur in just 43 minutes.

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Before that, a live heart was transported from LB Nagar’s Kamineni Hospitals to KIMS Hospital in Rasoolpura in March, covering 13 km in 12 minutes.

Another live heart was transported from LB Nagar’s Kamineni Hospital to Gleneagles Global Hospital at Lakdikapul in January, covering 13 km in just 13 minutes.

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