Hyderabad metro transports organs in 43 minutes saving 2 lives

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro once again proves its efficiency, this time by facilitating the transport of a pair of lungs and a heart from Kamineni Hospitals in LB Nagar to Yashoda Hospitals at Madhapur and Parade Grounds, saving two lives on Tuesday, September 2.

In just 43 minutes, medical professionals transported the organs over 27 km across 21 stations against beating the odds of rain and traffic.

Hyderabad Metro once again proves its efficiency, this time by facilitating the transport of a pair of lungs and a heart from Kamineni Hospitals in LB Nagar to Yashoda Hospitals at Madhapur and Parade Grounds, saving two lives on Tuesday, September 2. pic.twitter.com/yLWDDlUZ6f — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 3, 2025

This is not the first time organs have been transported with the help of the Hyderabad metro. This year alone, the metro witnessed two instances of organs being transported in record time.

Also Read Watch: Hyderabad metro creates green channel for heart transplant

One instance that occurred in January, when a live heart was transported from LB Nagar’s Kamineni Hospital to Gleneagles Global Hospital at Lakdikapul covering 13 km in just 13 minutes.

A similar incident took place in March when another live heart was transported from LB Nagar’s Kamineni Hospitals to KIMS Hospital in Rasoolpura, Secunderabad, covering 13 km in 12 minutes.