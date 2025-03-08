Watch: Hyderabad metro creates green channel for heart transplant

Hyderabad: Hyderabad metro rail created a green channel for a heart transplant on Friday, March 7, reaching from LB Nagar to Secunderabad in 12 minutes.

The corridor facilitated a donor heart’s swift and seamless transportation from LB Nagar’s Kamineni Hospitals to KIMS Hospital, Rasoolpura, Secunderabad, ensuring critical time was saved in this life-saving mission. It covered a 13 km distance, spanning 11 stations.

The green channel was possible due to coordination between doctors, the Hyderabad metro rail authorities and the hospital authorities.

On January 17, the Hyderabad metro covered 13 km in 13 minutes starting from Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar to transport a donor heart to save a life.

The time frame for the transport and transplant, known as the “ischemic time,” typically lasts between 4 to 6 hours. Earliest transportation is essential to ensure minimal risk of damage to the organ and ensure functionality and suitability for the recipient. A Green Corridor focuses on time and provides ease of transportation.