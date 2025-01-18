13 km in 13 mins: Hyderabad metro’s Green Corridor saves life

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad metro created a Green Corridor to transport a donor heart to save a life on Friday, January 17.

The city metro created a Green Corridor, covering 13 km in just 13 minutes, ensuring a donor’s heart reached in time for a transplant. Late in the evening on Friday, the metro transported the heart from LB Nagar’s Kamineni Hospital to Gleneagles Global Hospital at Lakdikapul.

It is essential to transport a donor heart at the earliest as it remains viable for transplantation for only a limited period of time outside the human body.

The time frame for the transport and transplant, known as the “ischemic time,” typically lasts between 4 and 6 hours. Earliest transportation is essential to ensure minimal risk of damage to the organ and ensure functionality and suitability for the recipient. A Green Corridor focuses on time and provides ease of transportation.

“This extraordinary effort was made possible through meticulous planning and collaboration between Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities, medical professionals, and hospital authorities, all under the supervision of the attending doctors,” said the HMRL in a post on X.

“HMRL remains committed to supporting emergency services and contributing to the welfare of society by leveraging its world-class infrastructure,” it added.

Also Read Coldest January in Telangana in 5 yrs, 15 degrees in Hyderabad

13 Kilometers, Covered in 13 Minutes Across 13 Stations.



Hyderabad Metro Facilitates Green Corridor for Heart Transplantation



In a remarkable display of efficiency and coordination, Hyderabad Metro Rail created a dedicated Green Channel on 17th January 2025 at 9:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/SaPtkmqcO8 — Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd. (@HMRLHydmetro) January 18, 2025

Like the Hyderabad metro, the city police last year in March arranged a Green Channel for the transportation of a live heart from Global Hospital in LB Nagar to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills.

The route of the ambulance was- Global Hospital – Sagar Ring Road – LB Nagar X Road – Kamineni Flyover- Alkapuri – Nagole – Uppal X Road – Hubsiguda – Tarnaka – Rail Nilayam –Begumpet – Panjagutta – Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills.

The Rachakonda traffic police completed the task successfully with the close coordination of the Hyderabad traffic police.