Coldest January in Telangana in 5 yrs, 15 degrees in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana is currently experiencing its coldest January in five years, with temperatures dropping to record lows across multiple districts. In Greater Hyderabad, areas such as Ramachandrapuram and Patancheru reported temperatures of 15°C, marking the lowest readings for the city.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Asifabad recorded the lowest temperature at 13.1°C in the past 24 hours.

The three-day weather forecast indicates that these chilly conditions will persist, with minimum temperatures across the state expected to range between 12°C and 15°C.

In Hyderabad, neighbourhoods like Secunderabad and Kukatpally may experience lows of 13.2°C.

This year’s January temperatures are significantly lower than last year’s average, which ranged from 16°C to 18°C, with Hyderabad’s average minimum last year being 16.5°C.