Hyderabad set to experience coldest winter night in Jan, says weatherman

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is expected to experience the coldest winter night of this January on Wednesday, January 8, according to the predictions of weather enthusiast, T Balaji known for his precise forecasts.

He noted that temperatures are expected to drop to 5-7 degrees Celsius in North and West Telangana, while some areas of Hyderabad could see temperatures between 7-9 degrees Celsius by tomorrow morning. This cold winter snap in Hyderabad is set to bring the chilliest morning of the month, with a significant drop in temperatures across the region.

Additionally, misty or hazy conditions are expected during the morning hours in all six zones of the city – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally.

Tonight will be the coldest night of this January and get ready for the coldest morning tomorrow with temp upto 5-7°C in North, West TG and 7-9°C in few parts of Hyderabad 🥶 — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) January 8, 2025

However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad’s evening forecast predicts a generally cloudy sky with mist or hazy conditions likely during the morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius respectively.

Further, Till January 15 dry weather with no rain is likely to prevail over the city.

1200 यूटीसी पर आधारित तेलंगाना का 7-दिवसीय पूर्वानुमान (रात) और शाम का अनुमान 2030 बजे IST पर जारी किया गया /7-day forecast(NIGHT) and Evening Inference of TELANGANA based on 1200 UTC issued at 2030 hours IST Dated :08-01-2025 pic.twitter.com/uWmoi9rOxL — Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) January 8, 2025

Elderly people, children should stay vigilant this winter

As Hyderabad faces chilly weather this winter season, doctors suggest that senior citizens should avoid morning walks to protect themselves during this season and advise them to take adequate precautions.

People should take precautions like wearing monkey caps protecting ears and noses. Woollen clothes like sweaters should be used. Hand gloves can also be used. Pregnant women, children, old age people and people with Hypertension, Diabetes, Kidney and asthma should take special precautions.

Additionally, the health department of Telangana has stressed the importance of avoiding alcohol during a cold wave as it can lower the body temperature and not using heating devices in unventilated spaces to prevent the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Increased health risk

The chilly winter in Hyderabad is expected to cause temperatures to dip below 15 degrees Celsius which poses significant health risks such as frostbite, trench foot, chilblains (pernio), hypothermia, and respiratory infections like seasonal flu.

Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce, leading to dangerously low body temperature, which can be fatal if untreated. Frostbite causes numbness and discolouration in extremities, potentially resulting in permanent damage.

Also Read Brace for winter chill as IMD Hyderabad forecasts temperature drop

Immersion foot, caused by prolonged exposure to cold, wet conditions, leads to pain, swelling, and tissue damage, which could result in losing toes or the foot. Chilblains, from repeated exposure to cold (but not freezing) air, causes itchy, swollen skin and blisters, mostly on the hands and feet.

Winter in Hyderabad

Hyderabad winters are typically mild compared to northern regions of India, but occasional dips in temperature bring a refreshing chill to the city.

As Hyderabad prepares for a cold spell, individuals are advised to take necessary precautions and seek medical help if needed.