In 4 years, 7 Telangana cops suspended over illicit relations

Hyderabad: Since 2022, four SHOs and three sub-inspectors in Telangana have been suspended on charges of having illicit relationships with women. This list includes U. Srinivasulu Reddy, the former SHO of Jubilee Hills police station.

Only last month, SI Shaik Nagul Meera of Borabanda police station was suspended following his wife’s complaint about

his relationship with a woman constable, despite counselling, says a DC report.

Also Read Ameenpur police book suspended Jubilee Hills CI for rape

Then, in May, SI Suresh Kumar of Kollur police station, Sangareddy district, was suspended and then arrested by Kukatpally police after a woman constable alleged he had developed a relationship with her on the promise of marriage, though he was already married.

The same month, SHO Bhukhya Raju Naik of Khammam district was suspended following a criminal case involving the

alleged exploitation of a woman.

In March 2024, SI Venkat Rao, with the District Crime Record Bureau (DCRB), was suspended on charges of misbehaving with a woman constable during his earlier posting as SI of the Kodimial police station in the Jagtial district.

In November 2023, Vanasthalipuram police arrested Inspector Guntrapally Raju after his wife caught him in a car allegedly with

another woman and contacted police.

When a patrol team intervened, Raju allegedly assaulted a constable and also refused a breath-analyser test, leading to his detention and arrest.

In 2022, Koratla Nageswara Rao, former SHO of Marredpally police station, was arrested and dismissed from service after a departmental inquiry proved charges of rape and abduction against him.