In a first, 5 Yemeni policewomen appointed to key security posts

Sanaa: For the first time in the history of Yemen, five policewomen has been appointed to key security posts in the Yemeni city of Taiz, local media reported.

The five of them were assigned at sites and police stations in the Taiz Security Department as part of the security reform.

The appointments were made to empower women in security roles as part of a campaign to end the chaos and lawlessness that has plagued Taiz for years.

Second Lieutenant Amira Al-Bukhaili, who was recently promoted to Deputy Director of Training for Taiz Security, told Arab News that women’s struggle for power and high positions has finally paid off.

“I am so delighted today. The appointments have restored a portion of our rights, which is something that should have occurred a long time ago,” she added.