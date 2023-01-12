Saudi: 255 female recruits graduate with degree in diplomatic security

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Security announced the graduation of the fourth batch of 255 female recruits, in the qualifying course for the basic personnel at the Women’s Training Institute.

The women graduated with diplomatic security and Haj and Umrah security specialisations.

Photo: Security_gov/Twitter

The graduation ceremony was held on Wednesday evening with the support of Minister of the Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud and the Director of Public Security Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Bassami.

📹 | تحت رعاية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود.. تخريج الدورة التأهيلية للفرد الأساسي للمجندات الدفعة الرابعة بمعهد التدريب النسوي pic.twitter.com/RIGStnTCVE — الأمن العام (@security_gov) January 11, 2023

The graduates received training, knowledge, and theoretical and practical lessons on the skills required by the nature of their security tasks and in the systems and procedures of security work, in addition to preparing them for the special responsibilities required by the nature of the work, according to what was stated in the Public Security statement.

صور | جانب من حفل تخريج الدورة التأهيلية للفرد الأساسي للمجندات الدفعة الرابعة بمعهد التدريب النسوي pic.twitter.com/IxxyuhNftb — الأمن العام (@security_gov) January 11, 2023

In February 2021, Saudi Arabia opened up military posts for women for the first time which allowed them to report through a unified portal.

In September 2021, first female recruits in the Kingdom graduated from the armed forces women’s cadre training center.

Saudi women can now rise from soldiers to officers in the Royal Saudi air defense, royal Saudi navy, royal Saudi strategic missile force, and the army’s medical services. Saudi women between the ages of 21 and 40 may apply for these positions.

Within the framework of Vision 2030, the Saudi government seeks to include women in all types of the labor market, and women were able, within a short time, to break into many sectors and jobs that were the preserve of men, including the military.