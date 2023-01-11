Saudi: Women participation in labor market rose to 37% in 2022

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) Ahmad Al-Rajhi revealed that the percentage of women participation in the labor market during 2022 has reached 37 per cent, local media reported.

Al-Rajhi made this remark during his opening speech at the 12th Social Dialogue Forum in Riyadh on Monday, January 9.

Al-Rajhi affirmed the Ministry’s keenness to comply with all its partners in the labor law and consider them an important element in success, development and empowerment.

According to the Arabic daily Okaz, Al-Rajhi reviewed the most prominent figures that were achieved during the year 2022, explaining that 2.2 million Saudis work in the private sector, which is the highest historically, and that the percentage of women’s participation in the labor market amounted to 37 per cent.

He further stated that more than 550,000 male and female citizens were employed in 2022.

It is noteworthy that the Saudi minister explained that these measures were taken in addition to the establishments’ commitment to work decisions and regulations by 98 per cent, the commitment to wage protection by 80 per cent, the documentation of 3.8 million work contracts, and the increase in the rate of amicable settlement of labor disputes by 74 per cent.

The latest report by the Saudi General Authority of Statistics (GASTAT) confirmed the minister’s statement. The GASTAT also revealed an increase in the labor force participation rate for Saudi women between the ages of 15 and 24, from 48 per cent in the second quarter to 50.1 in the third quarter of 2022.

In the past, Saudi citizens and residents often preferred public sector jobs, but the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reforms — spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — have provided more job opportunities in a variety of fields.