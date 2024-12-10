In a first, Apple to launch online, physical stores in Saudi Arabia

United States (US) technology giant Apple has announced plans to launch its first flagship retail store in Saudi Arabia starting 2026, and an Apple Store online in the Kingdom as early as summer 2025.

Apple will offer direct Arabic service and support to customers for the first time in the country.

Apple CEO Tim Cook emphasised the company’s commitment to strengthening its relationships with Saudi customers and fostering their passions and aspirations.

“We’re excited to be expanding here in Saudi Arabia with the launch of the Apple Store online next year, and the first of several flagship Apple Store locations starting in 2026, including an iconic store at the stunning site of Diriyah coming later,” Tim Cook said in a statement.

“Our teams are looking forward to deepening our connections with customers, and to bringing the best of Apple to help people across this country explore their passions, build their businesses, and take their ideas to the next level.”

Apple is building on its existing investments in Saudi Arabia, including the Apple Developer Academy, which opened in Riyadh in 2021, in partnership with Tuwaiq Academy and Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.

The all-women Apple Developer Academy located at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University offers world-class training for aspiring coders, designers, and entrepreneurs, preparing them for careers in the country’s vibrant app economy.

Great to spend time at our women’s developer academy in Riyadh. We’re proud to support the vibrant developer community here, and to expand our Foundation program to create even more opportunities in coding, design, and app development. pic.twitter.com/auo5dXuqnY — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 9, 2024

Since 2019, the tech company invested over 10 billion Saudi riyals in local businesses and supported public transit innovations like Apple Pay.