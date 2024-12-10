Watch: Saudi Arabia launches first cruise ship in Jeddah

Jeddah: In a significant milestone, Cruise Saudi, owned by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has introduced its first ship, AROYA, at Jeddah Islamic Port.

The ship’s launch represents a step toward bolstering maritime tourism across Saudi Arabia.

The vessel, featuring 19 decks and 1,678 cabins and suites, accommodates up to 3,362 passengers, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It offers an inclusive culinary experience with 12 restaurants and 17 cafes, serving dishes from five continents with a focus on Saudi flavors.

AROYA is equipped with various entertainment facilities, including a shopping area, a 1,018-seat theater, a children’s zone, and prayer areas.

It also boasts designated women’s hours in health and entertainment venues and extensive sports amenities including a walking track as well as football and basketball courts.

AROYA’s maiden voyage will depart Jeddah on Monday, December 16, taking passengers on a three-night journey across the Red Sea.

By 2035, the cruise is expected to welcome 1.3 million guests and create 50,000 direct and indirect jobs. It will offer the highest quality of service, amenities, and shore excursion programs.

In 2021, Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) collaborated with Saudi Cruise to introduce the first cruise ship terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port.

In 2017, UAE-based DP World announced plans to develop Jeddah Islamic Port.

The development aims to enhance the port’s trade hub status in Africa and the Middle East, supporting Saudi Arabia’s ‘Saudi Vision 2030’ initiative.