In a first, China to screen Saudi films

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Film Commission (SFC) has announced the launch of Saudi Film Nights in China, the world’s largest cinema market. This will be the first time Chinese cinemas will be showcasing Saudi films.

Saudi Film Nights are scheduled to take place from Monday, October 21 to Saturday, October 26 in Beijing, Shanghai, and Suzhou.

They will feature a diverse selection of Saudi features, short films, and discussions with filmmakers, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It follows the success of previous such events in Morocco and Australia.

This initiative is part of the commission’s efforts to drive the growth and development of the Saudi film industry, highlight local talent, and promote cultural exchange and collaboration.