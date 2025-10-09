In a first, NOTA to be introduced in Telangana local body elections

Election Commission also announced plans to launch an awareness campaign to educate voters about the new facility.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th October 2025 2:11 pm IST
Hyderabad: For the first time, the Telangana State Election Commission has decided to provide the None of the Above (NOTA) option for voters in the upcoming local body elections.

According to the Election Commission, polling for all local bodies in the state will be conducted through ballot papers, and the NOTA option will now be included on them.

The ballot paper will list candidates in the following order: nominees of national parties first, followed by candidates from regional parties, then those from other unrecognized state parties, and finally independent candidates.

Traditionally, the NOTA facility has not been available in local body elections, but this is the first time voters will be allowed to reject all candidates by marking NOTA on the ballot paper.

While Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are conducted using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) that already include the NOTA option, this move marks its introduction in ballot-based local polls.

The Election Commission also announced plans to launch an awareness campaign to educate voters about the new facility.

