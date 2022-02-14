In a first, Saudi Arabia hosts real-life Squid Game experience

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh is the first in the world to host a real-life ‘Squid Game experience’ without any of the deadly penalties, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The General Authority for Entertainment (GEA) has organized this event to provide players with a full experience of six different games inspired by the famous Korean series “Squid Game”.

The Squid Game experience in Riyadh offers a similar experience of the games as presented in the series, starting with the meeting of soldiers in their red suits and ending with the announcement of the winner.

The government has allocated a special area for the event on an area of ​​9,582 square meters on the Boulevard in Riyadh. In just 35 days, the vast area was built with different zones for the six levels of the game, where all the spaces in the game world appeared in Riyadh.

The Squid Game experience started on January 21, 2022, and will run until March 31, 2022, and it has a private entrance and free private parking. The age allowed for the experience is 18 years and older.

The Squid Game experience in Saudi Arabia attracts hundreds of Saudis, residents and tourists, as tickets are sold out on most days.

About Squid Game

Squid Game released on Netflix on September 17, 2021, the series became the first Korean drama to top the list of the top 10 weekly TV shows on Netflix and the most watched show in the world, reaching number one in 90 countries, including the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK).

The series is written by Hwang Dong-hyuk, who inspired the concept based on his economic struggles early in his life, and stars an ensemble cast of Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon and HoYeon Jung.

Here are some of the images of Squid Game experience in Saudi Arabia

Photo: SPA

Photo:SPA

Photo: SPA

Photo: SPA