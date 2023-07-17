Vicky Kaushal shares mushy pics to wish wife Katrina Kaif on bday

Mumbai: As actor Katrina Kaif turned 40 today, the wishes has been pouring in but the most special wish is finally here. Hubby-actor Vicky Kaushal shared romantic pictures to express his love for her and to wish wifey.

Vicky took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from their undisclosed romantic vacation.

Aren’t they looking cute as Vicky and Katrina look romantically into each other’s eyes.

Interesting, ocean and mesmerizing sunset view in the backdrop making the pic a perfect.

Birthday girl done a beautiful orange shade dress and kept her tresses open to enjoy the breeze.

Vicky looked handsome in white classy shirt.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote sweet message for his wife, “In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love!”

Earlier today, Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal also penned a sweet wish for Katrina on his Insta stories.

Calling her the “coolest person” of his life, he mentioned, “Happy birthday to the coolest person in my life…@katrinakaif. Lots of love and big tight hug”

Sunny’s rumored girlfriend and actress Sharvari also shared a picture with the ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ actor, she wrote in the caption, “Happy happy birthday Kat!! @katrinakaif love you lotsss.”

Not only Sunny and Sharvari extended the wishes but other B-Town celebs took to their respective social media handles to wish the actor on her 40th.

Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback picture with Katrina and wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @KATRINAKAIF. SAB KUSHAL MANGAL RAHEIN TUMHARI LIFE MEIN!!! MAY U KEEP SMILING & GIVING AMAZING ADVICE TO ALL YOUR DISCIPLES… ALSO, CAN’T WAIT TO TRY YOUR HOME MADE PARATHAS SOON I !!”

Anushka Sharma wished her ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ co-star Katrina and wrote, “Happy Birthday Katrina! Wishing you love and light always,” along with a gorgeous picture of Kat.

Vicky and Katrina’s close friend and actor Angad Bedi shared a throwback picture from their Christmas party to wish the birthday girl.

In the first image, Angad, his wife Neha Dhupia and Katrina can be seen posing for the camera.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Happy birthday kat!!”

Angad also shared Katrina and Vicky’s cute picture and captioned it, “Vicky sade walon… kat @katrinakaif nu lakh lakh vadhiyaan janamdin diyaan!!! Waheguru sukh rakho.”

Vaani Kapoor wrote, “Happy happy birthday Beautiful. Love and happiness.”

Bhumi shared a post for birthday on her Insta stories and wrote, “Happy birthday. Have the bestest one.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai also extended birthday wishes to Katrina.

He wrote, “Happy birthday. Keep smiling. Stay blessed always.”

Kiara Advani also shared sweet birthday wish for the actor.

Lovebirds were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning.

Interestingly, they flew out of Mumbai ahead of Katrina’s 40th birthday on Sunday.

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Katrina and Vicky can be seen making their way towards the entrance of the airport. The couple also posed for shutterbugs.

Katrina looked stunning in a floral full-sleeve top that she paired with flared blue denims and white shoes.

‘On the other hand, Vicky opted for a white T-shirt that he paired with black jacket and trousers.

The two were twinning in black shades.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

On ‘Koffee With Karan’, Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar’s party and that’s when romance started brewing between them.

Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her ‘radar’. She said, “I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!”Calling her relationship ‘unexpected and out of the blue’, Katrina added, “It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s film ‘Merry Christmas’ opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘Jee Le Zara’ along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s film ‘Sam Bahadur’ alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.