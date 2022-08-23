In coming polls, TRS and KCR will be wiped out: BJP chief JP Nadda

New Delhi: BJP chief J. P. Nadda on Tuesday condemned the arrest of party Telangana unit president and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar and said that they will fight democratically and ensure that in the coming elections Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) will be wiped out.

Telangana BJP president Kumar was arrested on Tuesday and his attempts to sit in protest against attack on party workers were thwarted by the police.

In a series of tweets Nadda said: “I strongly condemn the illegal arrest of our @bjp4Telangana State President @bandisanjay_bjp by TRS Gov. KCR is worried seeing the massive support that BJP is receiving from all corners of the state against his corrupt & family centric regime.”

We will fight democratically and ensure that in the coming elections TRS & KCR will be wiped out. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 23, 2022

“We will fight democratically and ensure that in the coming elections TRS & KCR will be wiped out,” Nadda added.

Kumar was arrested ahead of his proposed sit-in protest in Jangaon district, against the previous day’s police action on his party workers.

After BJP activists stepped in to prevent police from arresting Kumar this morning, the situation turned tense. However, police deployed in large numbers managed to take the BJP leader away even as his supporters tried to block the path at several points on the route.

The BJP in Telangana has been targetting TRS leadership and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Kavita over her alleged involvement in the liquor policy controversy that has engulfed the AAP government in Delhi.

On Monday, police had booked several BJP workers under various sections after they had staged a protest outside Kavita’s house over the issue.

Earlier in the morning in a series of tweets, Kumar said: “Strongly condemn TS police registering a case of attempted murder against BJP leaders who were protesting at the house of CM KCR’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha demanding an answer to the allegations in the liquor scam. There is clear evidence that TRS goons have attacked BJP workers.”

“Democracy allows to protest, but case of attempt to murder against BJP leaders was done based on instruction of Chief Minister’s office. Keeping seriously injured leaders and activists in the police station without even providing treatment to the police is the worst.”

Kumar demanded that the injured BJP leaders be taken to hospital immediately and given better medical treatment.”BJP doesn’t fear police cases and attacks by TRS goons. The truth on the liquor scam should be exposed. Strict action should be taken no matter who the culprits are,” Kumar said.

He announced that the party will take up agitation across the state in protest of the attack by the police and TRS goons on BJP workers.