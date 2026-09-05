In Congress reshuffle, Sachin Pilot has poll-bound Punjab charge

The party has also appointed Randeep Singh Surjewala as general secretary in charge of Gujarat, according to a party statement.

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In Congress reshuffle, Sachin Pilot has poll-bound Punjab charge
Sachin Pilot (File photo)

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday, September 5, carried out a major organisational reshuffle and appointed Sachin Pilot as general secretary in-charge of poll-bound Punjab, replacing Bhupesh Baghel, who has been shifted to Assam in the same position.

The party has also appointed Randeep Singh Surjewala as general secretary in charge of Gujarat, according to a party statement. He will also hold the charge of Karnataka.

Punjab goes to polls early next year, while Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held later next year.

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Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge changed party in-charges in Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, besides changing general secretaries in election-bound states of Punjab and Gujarat.

More changes likely in Punjab

Sources said more changes are likely in the Punjab Congress unit in the coming days as the party seeks to strengthen its organisation ahead of the Assembly polls. The state unit is currently marked by factionalism, with leaders divided into rival camps.

In a statement, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the Congress president had reassigned or appointed party functionaries as AICC general secretaries/in-charges for various states with immediate effect.

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Sukhdeo Bhagat has been appointed Chhattisgarh in-charge, Dr Sirivella Prasad Maharashtra in-charge and P V Mohan Andhra Pradesh in-charge.

Venugopal said the party appreciated the contributions of outgoing general secretaries/in-charges Jitendra Singh, Ramesh Chennithala and Manickam Tagore.

Mukul Wasnik will continue as an AICC general secretary, the statement said.

The reshuffle also saw Jitendra Singh removed as general secretary in-charge of Assam and Mukul Wasnik relieved as general secretary in-charge of Gujarat, despite both being considered close to the Gandhi family.

(With PTI)

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