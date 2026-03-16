In first address to Assembly, Telangana Governor lauds state economy

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday said the state’s economy remains strong and resilient and highlighted a projected GSDP of Rs 17.82 lakh crore for 2025-26, reflecting an impressive growth rate of 10.7 per cent.

In his address to the legislature, marking the beginning of the budget session, he said Telangana is contributing 4.99 per cent to the country’s GDP.

The state’s per capita income has reached Rs 4,18,931. At the same time, the state government has maintained price stability, with inflation contained at 0.2 per cent, he added.

“India’s economy continues to demonstrate steady progress, with the national growth rate estimated at 8.0 per cent, inflation at 1.72 per cent, and the national per capita income showing consistent improvement. In this context, Telangana’s economy remains strong and resilient.”

The Governor’s address began and concluded with the Telangana state song ‘Jaya Jaya He Telangana’ and the full rendition of the national song Vande Mataram as per the Centre’s recent directive.

Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) members raised slogans and shouted as the Governor spoke about the Congress government’s achievements and policies.

Shukla said the state government has set a goal of transforming Telangana into a USD three trillion economy by 2047 when the country celebrates the centenary of Independence, with an interim target of USD one trillion by 2034.